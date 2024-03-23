Operational licence granted to AL Habib Exchange

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued licence for commencement of operations to AL Habib Exchange (Private) Limited.

“We are pleased to inform you that subsequent to the issuance of certificate of incorporation from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued licence for commencement of operations to AL Habib Exchange (Private) Limited”, a notice sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday said.

The Board of Directors of Bank AL Habib Limited had approved to establish an Exchange Company as a wholly owned (100 percent) subsidiary of the bank with an authorized share capital of Rs 1.0 billion.

