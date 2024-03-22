AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Pakistani musician Faisal Kapadia discusses life in Dubai, plagiarism in industry

BR Life & Style Published March 22, 2024 Updated March 22, 2024 04:36pm

Pakistani musician Faisal Kapadia – best known as one half of popular now-defunct band ‘Strings’ – talked about “unparalleled security” in Dubai, as well as plagiarism in the music business in a recent interview with Khaleej Times.

“Dubai is very close to Karachi. It’s like you are living in Lahore or Islamabad,” he said of his recent move to the gulf city.

“All my life I’ve lived in Karachi so it’s a two-hour flight. Additionally, living in Dubai offers unparalleled security, making it a wonderful place to be,” he was further quoted as saying.

Faisal Kapadia, Bilal Maqsood to reunite for Dubai travel series

Kapadia spoke about a number of topics, spanning his career as a solo artist and his latest album ‘Zindagi Jahan Le Jaaye’ that was released last month.

Kapadia went on to elaborate how the digital era has contributed to the elimination of borders.

“In today’s digital era, even if you are in the same city, sometimes you don’t meet and get your job done virtually,” he added.

“Back in 2003, Hariharan Sahab contributed his vocals from Mumbai to our track ‘Bolo Bolo’ via a wave file,” he said.

“Two decades later, technology has advanced so much that distance hardly feels like a barrier.”

Kapadia also addressed plagiarism concerns within the industry and again commended the digital era in helping overcome some of these challenges.

Addressing a question regarding Pakistani music being plagiarised without proper consent or acknowledgement, Kapadia said that in the past, there were numerous instances where songs were used without proper attribution.

“However, in today’s digital age, it has become significantly harder to borrow a song without giving credit. Digital platforms such as YouTube employ software to detect borrowed compositions,” he added.

He used the recent success of Coke Studio hit ‘Pasoori’ to demonstrate how it was reproduced across the border, but with the right permissions in place.

Pakistan’s Ali Sethi draws large crowds at Coachella

“People are now legally obtaining rights to redo a song,” he said.

“Pasoori from Coke Studio was re-recorded by T-Series, but only after they had acquired the necessary license,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Coke Studio Faisal Kapadia Strings

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani musician Faisal Kapadia discusses life in Dubai, plagiarism in industry

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire with uncertain outcome

KSE-100 extends losses amid selling pressure

PM Shehbaz invites Barrick Gold to invest in other mineral projects in Balochistan

In Brussels, Foreign Minister Dar urges ‘aggressive financing’ for nuclear energy projects

Bank AL Habib, Allied Bank receive central bank’s nod to commence operations of EC

Gold retreats, falls Rs4,200 per tola in Pakistan

Fatima Fertilizer’s profit jumps 56% in 2023

Oil steady as Gaza ceasefire talks gain traction

Two soldiers martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

Read more stories