Netizens divided about ‘Pasoori Nu’, Bollywood version of Ali Sethi’s global hit

Upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will feature ‘Pasoori Nu’, a version of Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s global hit song ‘Pasoori’, leaving netizens across the border to take to Twitter to express their views.

‘Pasoori Nu’, launched on Monday, was sung by popular Bollywood playback singer Arjit Singh along side Tulsi Kumar in the film that stars Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan.

‘Pasoori’ was Google’s most searched song in 2022 and has amassed more than half a billion views on YouTube. Sethi also recently performed it at Coachella earlier this year.

‘No representation without inclusion’: Ali Sethi performs at Coachella’s closing weekend

While many fans shunned the new version, other listeners were appreciative.

Copycat, kill a rat…

An alternate view…

A numbers game…

Meanwhile…

In conclusion…

Pasoori came about when Sethi was asked to pen a song for Coke Studio, right after an experience where an Indian broadcaster had pulled out of a creative partnership because Sethi is Pakistani.

“You’re a Pakistani, and India and Pakistan are at war, and now we can’t really put up a billboard saying we’re working with you because extremists will set fire to our building,” he was quoted as saying byAFP following his performance at Coachella.

The experience got his creative wheels turning: “Of course the theme of prohibition is such an eternal theme in South Asian love songs – all true love is prohibited.”