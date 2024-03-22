RUDA launches plantation drive at Rakh Jhokk forest

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has taken a significant step towards environmental conservation by organizing a plantation drive at Rakh Jhokk forest on World Forests Day.

The event was attended by officials from RUDA Director Project Planning and Control Nadeem A. Bukhari, Sheikhupura Forest Department Divisional Engineer Iftikhar Janjua, along with students from various schools who actively planted trees. This collaborative effort underscores the collective responsibility of diverse sectors in safeguarding our environment for the prosperity of future generations.

In a groundbreaking move, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, introduced the pioneering program ‘Plant for Pakistan,’ an initiative by the Government of The Punjab aimed at enhancing greenery throughout the province. This initiative reflects the government’s steadfast commitment to combating environmental degradation and fostering green spaces across the region.

In alignment with the directives of the Chief Minister to promote environmental sustainability, RUDA commemorated World Forest Day by reiterating its dedication to combating pollution and advocating for ecological equilibrium. Through initiatives such as the plantation drive at Rakh Jhokk forest, RUDA actively contributes to the broader objective of environmental preservation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Horticulture department of RUDA stated, “Our commemoration of World Environment Day stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to the betterment of the environment. RUDA is writing its own climate/environmental story, transforming adversity into success through proactive measures and collaborative efforts.”

