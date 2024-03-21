AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to end Gaza war

AFP Published March 21, 2024 Updated March 21, 2024 08:09pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CAIRO: Government ministers from five Arab countries met Thursday in Cairo with a Palestinian official to discuss the Gaza war, Egypt’s foreign ministry said, ahead of talks with the US top diplomat.

The ministers discussed “needed efforts to stop (the) Israeli war and reach a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure full aid delivery,” Egypt’s foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Abuzeid wrote on X.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan as well as the Emirati minister of international cooperation and the Palestinian Authority minister for civilian affairs, the ministry said.

Later Thursday the Arab officials were due to hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who is visiting Egypt as part of his sixth regional tour since the Israel-Hamas war started on October 7.

Blinken tours Mideast as Israel-Hamas war pushes Gaza towards famine

Blinken also had separate meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to discuss “ongoing efforts to protect Palestinian civilians and humanitarian workers in Gaza” and “secure an immediate ceasefire that includes the release of hostages,” according to the state department.

Egypt, the main entry point for aid deliveries to Gaza and a key mediator in talks underway in Qatar to secure a six-week truce in the war that would allow hostages to be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and increased aid deliveries to Gaza.

Israel has waged a relentless offensive against Hamas that has killed nearly 32,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Hamas says latest Israeli position on Gaza truce ‘generally negative’

UN agencies have warned that Gaza’s 2.4 million people are on the brink of famine, and UN rights chief Volker Turk said Israel may be using “starvation as a method of war”.

During a visit Wednesday to Saudi Arabia Blinken unveiled a draft US resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The United States, Israel’s main backer, has previously used its UN Security Council veto to block the world body from calling for an “immediate” ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

Egypt Antony Blinken Arab countries Palestinian Authority Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza conflict

Comments

200 characters

Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to end Gaza war

We do not want armed conflict with Afghanistan: defence minister

Rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Authorities initiate countrywide crackdown against electricity, gas theft

IMF pushes Sri Lanka to clinch debt deal with China

US diplomat Donald Lu urges Pakistan to probe election, possibly re-run some votes

Concerns raised during US Congressional hearing reflect misunderstanding of domestic situation: FO

KSE-100 retreats as profit-taking kicks in at 66,000 level

Govt to take tough economic measures to steer country out of crisis: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola jumps substantial Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Gul Ahmed says will install a 17.1MW rooftop solar plant

Read more stories