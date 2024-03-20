AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas says latest Israeli position on Gaza truce ‘generally negative’

AFP Published 20 Mar, 2024 09:38pm

BEIRUT: A senior Lebanon-based Hamas official said Wednesday that Israel’s response to the latest proposal from the Palestinian group for a six-week truce in Gaza was “generally negative”, as talks continued in Qatar.

Osama Hamdan told a news conference in Beirut that mediators had conveyed the Israeli position a day earlier, but it was “generally negative and does not respond to the aspirations of our people”.

He said the Israeli response “constitutes a step backwards” compared to previously communicated positions and “is likely to hamper negotiations, and could lead to an impasse”.

Gaza truce efforts revived

Last week, Hamas proposed a six-week truce and the release of about 42 hostages in exchange for 20 to 50 Palestinian prisoners per hostage.

Hamdan’s remarks came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Saudi Arabia as part of a regional tour to discuss efforts to secure a Gaza truce that includes a stop in Israel.

Global concern has mounted over the military conflict now in its sixth month, in which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to its October 7 attack.

Just days ago, Hamdan had said Palestinian group would accept a partial Israeli withdrawal before exchanging prisoners, easing previous demands for a complete pullout from Gaza.

Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli strikes Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Gaza conflict Gaza truce talks

Comments

200 characters

Hamas says latest Israeli position on Gaza truce ‘generally negative’

‘Difficult, but necessary’: analysts weigh in on future with IMF

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on final review of $3bn SBA

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

US Congressional hearing: Donald Lu says Imran’s cypher allegation ‘complete falsehood’

PM Shehbaz, cabinet members will not draw salaries

Positive trend continues at PSX as Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

President Zardari approves dismissal of ex-justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

FDI in Pakistan falls over 17% in 8MFY24

Read more stories