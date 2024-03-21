AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 retreats as profit-taking kicks in at 66,000 level

BR Web Desk Published March 21, 2024 Updated March 21, 2024 05:54pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index lost steam during trading on Thursday as investors decided to cash in some profit around the 66,000-point level.

The KSE-100 started the session positive, hitting an intra-day high of 66,196.24, continuing the Wednesday’s positive trend over announcement of the staff level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the second and final review of the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

However, profit-taking kicked in the second half and pushed the index into the negative territory. The 66,000-point level has remained a major resistance point over the past several weeks.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 65,417.40, down by 314.39 points or 0.48%.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 had closed higher by 229 points.

In a key development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday the government was going to take tough economic decisions to steer the country out of crisis assuring the protection of downtrodden segments of the society.

He said that the burden of these measures would primarily fall on the wealthy and elite, with safeguards in place to protect the interests of the poor and vulnerable.

Pakistan authorities also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate a crackdown against electricity and gas theft across the country.

“Starting today, the FIA launches a massive crackdown against electricity and gas theft across the nation,” said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a post on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday. At close, the local unit settled at 278.40, up by Re0.01 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 389.65 million from 341.84 million a session ago.

However, the value of shares decreased to Rs11.30 billion from Rs11.84 billion in the previous session.

P.T.C.L. was the volume leader with 52.9 million shares, followed by Pak Int.Bulk with 42 million shares, and B.O.PunjabXD with 29.10 million shares.

Shares of 357 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 115 registered an increase, 221 recorded a fall, while 21 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE-100 index kse-100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice PSX stocks

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 retreats as profit-taking kicks in at 66,000 level

We do not want armed conflict with Afghanistan: defence minister

Rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Authorities initiate countrywide crackdown against electricity, gas theft

US diplomat Donald Lu urges Pakistan to probe election, possibly re-run some votes

Concerns raised during US Congressional hearing reflect misunderstanding of domestic situation: FO

Govt to take tough economic measures to steer country out of crisis: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola jumps substantial Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Gul Ahmed says will install a 17.1MW rooftop solar plant

Oil broadly steady after surprise US crude stock drop

Read more stories