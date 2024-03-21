Israeli army says over 140 gunmen killed in Al-Shifa operation

GAZA CITY: More than 140 gunmen have been killed in four days of fighting in and around Gaza’s largest hospital, where the Israeli army’s operation is still underway, the military said Thursday.

Israel launched a raid on Al-Shifa medical centre on Monday, targeting what it said were senior Hamas with tank fire and air strikes.

Combat has raged for days in and around the sprawling hospital complex crowded with patients and displaced people.

A previous raid on the complex in November triggered international outrage.

“Since the start of the operation, over 140 gunmen have been eliminated in the area of the hospital,” the army said, referring to fighting since Monday.

The military added that it was “continuing to conduct precise operational activity in the Shifa hospital area,” and that “over the past day, more than 50 terrorists were eliminated during exchanges of fire.”