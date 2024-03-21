AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two killed in Israeli air strike in West Bank: Palestinian Authority

AFP Published 21 Mar, 2024 11:48am

RAMALLAH: Two Palestinians, who the Israeli military said posed a “threat” to its soldiers, were killed by an air strike in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority said early Thursday.

Israel’s military said shortly after midnight that it was carrying out an operation in the Palestinian refugee camp of Nur Shams, which adjoins the town of Tulkarm in the northwest of the occupied West Bank.

“During the operation, an aircraft struck two terrorists who posed an immediate threat to the forces,” the Israeli army said in a brief message.

The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry also said two people had been killed by Israeli fire in the Nur Shams camp and that their bodies had been transferred to a hospital in Tulkarm.

Three Palestinians, including an Islamic Jihad commander, were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli strike on a car in Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian armed factions in the northern occupied West Bank.

‘No future’: West Bank village choked off amid Gaza war

Several hundred people, including young men firing automatic rifles into the air, took part in the funerals of the three men in a refugee camp next to Jenin on Wednesday evening, according to AFP journalists.

Violence has intensified in the occupied West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, since the start of the war in Gaza that was triggered by the unprecedented Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

According to the Palestinian Authority, at least 430 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers in the occupied West Bank since the war began and thousands more have been arrested.

MENA Gaza Israeli military Israel Hamas war Israeli occupied West Bank Palestinian Authority's health ministry

Comments

200 characters

Two killed in Israeli air strike in West Bank: Palestinian Authority

Country needs ‘another’ IMF programme: PM

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

IMF says will disburse final SBA tranche

Dealings with local consumers: IMF for GST registration of online digital platforms

One terrorist killed in Balochistan’s Panjgur IBO: ISPR

Formation of PIAHC approved: Cabinet told initial talks on ‘new programme’ already held with IMF

Oil rebounds after surprise drop in US crude, gasoline stocks

Gul Ahmed says will install a 17.1MW rooftop solar plant

Bank of England to hold rate despite slowing inflation

SNGPL, SSGC: Ogra raises monthly tariff of imported RLNG

Read more stories