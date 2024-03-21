AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Japan Finmin Suzuki says monitoring FX with high sense of urgency

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 11:13am

TOKYO: Japan’s finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday the government is watching currency market moves with “a high sense of urgency”, as the yen has fallen to four-month-lows beyond 151 per dollar.

Suzuki made no comment on currency intervention when asked by a reporter about the possibility of the government considering the measure.

Japan’s Suzuki: Not targeting absolute levels on FX intervention

“I won’t comment on currency levels. It is important for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals. The government is closely watching market moves with a high sense of urgency,” Suzuki told reporters at the finance ministry.

