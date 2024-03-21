Palm oil rises for second session on Dalian strength

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday, supported by strength in Dalian and Chicago vegetable oils and better-than-expected export figures.

Palm rebounds on Dalian strength

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.49% at 4,293 ringgit ($912.05) per metric ton, as of 0233 GMT.

Fundamentals