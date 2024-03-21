AIRLINK 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
Mar 21, 2024
Palm oil rises for second session on Dalian strength

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 10:31am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Thursday, supported by strength in Dalian and Chicago vegetable oils and better-than-expected export figures.

Palm rebounds on Dalian strength

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.49% at 4,293 ringgit ($912.05) per metric ton, as of 0233 GMT.

Fundamentals

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-20 were seen up between 7.4% and 16.3% from the same period last month, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Amspec Agri said.

  • Dalian’s palm oil contract rose 1.26%, while its soyoil contract increased 1.53%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.81%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Palm oil is poised to break resistance at 4,326 ringgit per metric ton, and rise into 4,378-4,410 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

