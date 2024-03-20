AIRLINK 64.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.58%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-13.54%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
DFML 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.23%)
DGKC 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.25%)
FCCL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
FFL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.61%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
HBL 108.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.35%)
HUBC 117.77 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.75%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.62%)
KOSM 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.45%)
MLCF 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.64%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.98%)
PAEL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.27%)
PPL 111.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.72%)
SNGP 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
SSGC 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
TELE 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TPLP 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.35%)
UNITY 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 42.4 (0.63%)
BR30 22,797 Increased By 150.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 65,930 Increased By 426.9 (0.65%)
KSE30 21,840 Increased By 119.5 (0.55%)
Palm rebounds on Dalian strength

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 10:24am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday after recent falls, as the market tracked strength in rival Dalian palm oil prices.

Malaysian palm oil futures drop

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.57% to 4,225 ringgit ($891.91) per metric ton by 0239 GMT.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s palm oil contract rose 0.32%, while its soyoil contract slid 0.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.18%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Palm oil may fall into a range of 4,158-4,170 ringgit per metric ton, as the uptrend from 3,916 ringgit or 3,811 ringgit has reversed, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

