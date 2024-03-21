Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

US Congressional hearing: Donald Lu says Imran’s cypher allegation ‘complete falsehood’

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

8 terrorists killed after attack on Gwadar Port Authority complex, says CM Balochistan

IHC suspends sentences of DC Islamabad, others in contempt case

President Zardari approves dismissal of ex-justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi

PM Shehbaz, cabinet members will not draw salaries

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on final review of $3bn SBA

