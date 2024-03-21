AIRLINK 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.38%)
CNERGY 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
DFML 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
DGKC 64.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
FCCL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
FFBL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.12%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 107.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 117.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.47%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 4.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
OGDC 121.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.58%)
PAEL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
PPL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.3%)
PRL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.5%)
SEARL 54.60 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.8%)
SNGP 63.30 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
TELE 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.23%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.7%)
TRG 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,762 Increased By 2.2 (0.03%)
BR30 22,619 Increased By 70.7 (0.31%)
KSE100 66,031 Increased By 299.1 (0.45%)
KSE30 21,717 Decreased By -15 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 20, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 21 Mar, 2024 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • US Congressional hearing: Donald Lu says Imran’s cypher allegation ‘complete falsehood’

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • 8 terrorists killed after attack on Gwadar Port Authority complex, says CM Balochistan

Read here for details.

  • IHC suspends sentences of DC Islamabad, others in contempt case

Read here for details.

  • President Zardari approves dismissal of ex-justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz, cabinet members will not draw salaries

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on final review of $3bn SBA

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

IMF says will disburse final SBA tranche

Dealings with local consumers: IMF for GST registration of online digital platforms

Formation of PIAHC approved: Cabinet told initial talks on ‘new programme’ already held with IMF

Broadening tax base: PM seeks report on phase-wise economic reforms

Oil rebounds as US crude, gasoline stockpile drops provide some support

Discos’ petitions for 2024-25: IMF asks PD to continue tariff rebasing on time

SNGPL, SSGC: Ogra raises monthly tariff of imported RLNG

Revenue requirements for gas companies; PM directs third-party forensic analysis

NEECA issues energy conservation building code

Sales tax assessment: FBR to fix minimum values of steel products on quarterly basis

Read more stories