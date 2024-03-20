AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US Congressional hearing: Donald Lu says Imran’s cypher allegation ‘complete falsehood’

BR Web Desk Published March 20, 2024 Updated March 20, 2024 10:06pm

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu on Wednesday rejected former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s allegation that the US was involved in his ouster from power.

“Completely falsehood,” Lu said as he rubbished the cricketer-turned politician’s claim that the US was behind the vote of no confidence against Imran back in April, 2022 and Lu had sent a cypher pushing the ouster of then prime minister.

Lu to brief US House panel on Pak ties

The development comes as Donald Lu testified before a Congressional panel on Wednesday. He was the key witness in the hearing titled ‘Pakistan After the elections: Examining the future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US Pakistan relationship’ - announced by the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee.

Lu said the US respects Pakistan’s sovereignty and the principle of the Pakistani nation choosing its own leaders through a democratic principle. “Liar” was the response to this statement from some hecklers present in the room.

Imran Khan is currently incarcerated in Adial Jail, but despite his absence Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independents stunned its political opponents in February 8 general elections and managed to make a provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while securing many seats in Punjab, the biggest province of Pakistan.

The former prime minister has been sentenced years in jail in many cases, including the cypher case. A case was registered against Imran and and his close aide and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. It was related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of the attempt to remove his government.

In the hearing on Wednesday, Donald Lu termed Imran’s allegations “conspiracy theory, lie and complete falsehood”.

During the testimony, chants of “free Imran Khan” were also heard.

Regarding alleged irregularities in Pakistan elections, Lu maintained that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should fulfill its constitutional role by addressing the irregularities. “We all will be watching this process very closely,” he said. “We as a partner of Pakistan have called for that to be done transparently and fully and for those found responsible for irregularities to be held accountable. We can see a process whereby that is happening.”

When asked about the treatment of those who were allegedly involved in May 9 incidents in Pakistan, Lu said the US had raised its concerns about the mass detentions after the May 9 riots and the use of military courts.

Donald Lu US Pakistan ties cipher case cypher controversy

Comments

200 characters

US Congressional hearing: Donald Lu says Imran’s cypher allegation ‘complete falsehood’

‘Difficult, but necessary’: analysts weigh in on future with IMF

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on final review of $3bn SBA

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz, cabinet members will not draw salaries

Positive trend continues at PSX as Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

President Zardari approves dismissal of ex-justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

FDI in Pakistan falls over 17% in 8MFY24

Read more stories