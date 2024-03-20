US Congressional hearing: Donald Lu says Imran’s cypher allegation ‘complete falsehood’

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu on Wednesday rejected former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s allegation that the US was involved in his ouster from power.

“Completely falsehood,” Lu said as he rubbished the cricketer-turned politician’s claim that the US was behind the vote of no confidence against Imran back in April, 2022 and Lu had sent a cypher pushing the ouster of then prime minister.

Lu to brief US House panel on Pak ties

The development comes as Donald Lu testified before a Congressional panel on Wednesday. He was the key witness in the hearing titled ‘Pakistan After the elections: Examining the future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US Pakistan relationship’ - announced by the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee.

Lu said the US respects Pakistan’s sovereignty and the principle of the Pakistani nation choosing its own leaders through a democratic principle. “Liar” was the response to this statement from some hecklers present in the room.

Imran Khan is currently incarcerated in Adial Jail, but despite his absence Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independents stunned its political opponents in February 8 general elections and managed to make a provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while securing many seats in Punjab, the biggest province of Pakistan.

The former prime minister has been sentenced years in jail in many cases, including the cypher case. A case was registered against Imran and and his close aide and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. It was related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of the attempt to remove his government.

In the hearing on Wednesday, Donald Lu termed Imran’s allegations “conspiracy theory, lie and complete falsehood”.

During the testimony, chants of “free Imran Khan” were also heard.

Regarding alleged irregularities in Pakistan elections, Lu maintained that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should fulfill its constitutional role by addressing the irregularities. “We all will be watching this process very closely,” he said. “We as a partner of Pakistan have called for that to be done transparently and fully and for those found responsible for irregularities to be held accountable. We can see a process whereby that is happening.”

When asked about the treatment of those who were allegedly involved in May 9 incidents in Pakistan, Lu said the US had raised its concerns about the mass detentions after the May 9 riots and the use of military courts.