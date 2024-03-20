PM Shehbaz, cabinet members will not draw salaries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of his federal cabinet decided on Wednesday not to draw salaries or enjoy any perks as part of the government’s efforts to promote austerity, Aaj News reported.

This was decided in a meeting of the federal cabinet which was chaired by PM Shehbaz in Islamabad.

The cabinet discussed the overall economic and security situation of the country.

It took up different agenda items including the briefing on Staff Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the constitution of PIA Holding Company and others.

The development comes after President Asif Ali Zardari decided not to draw his presidential salary.

“He took this decision to encourage prudent financial management in the country.

“The President considered it essential not to burden the national exchequer and preferred to forgo his salary,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Tuesday.