IK says former president Alvi did his level best to resolve issues

Fazal Sher Published 21 Mar, 2024 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Wednesday, said that he is not annoyed with former president Dr Arif Alvi, as he [Alvi] has tried his level best to resolve the issues.

Talking to reporters informally at Adiala jail after the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case, he said that he is not annoyed with Alvi as he made all-out efforts to resolve the issues and there is no issue from his side but the other side [without naming anyone] put a cross on his name.

Khan said that May 9 had been planned to declare the PTI leaders a traitor. He said that no tweet has been made from the official accounts of the PTI against the Pakistan Army. An effort has been made to create differences between the PTI and the army, he said.

Khan further said that he is waiting for the day when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will flee to London.

The PTI founder said that all political parties including the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed will be invited to the political gathering against rigging in the general election to be held on March 23. Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be invited to the March 23 jalsa, he said.

Earlier, an Accountability Court recorded the statements of two more prosecution witnesses in the £ 190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case against PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The Accountability Court Judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, recorded the statements of two prosecution witnesses. Both Khan and his wife were present in the courtroom during the hearing. Khan’s lawyer completed a cross-examination of one witness. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till March 26.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Arif Alvi PTI Imran Khan PTI founder

