Flour bags bearing photo of Nawaz: LHC seeks reply from govt within a week

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought reply from the government within a week on a petition against distribution of flour bags bearing the photo of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif under the Ramzan package.

The petitioner Munir Ahmad has questioned Nawaz Sharif's image on the flour bags.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that the public money cannot be used for personal publicity by the rulers.

He said the flour bags were being distributed among the underprivileged in an objectionable manner against the dignity of the citizens.

He asked the court to restrain the government from using Nawaz Sharif's image on flour bags and ensure no one's self-respect hurts for the distribution of flour.

