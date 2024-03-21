AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
IK, Qureshi, Rashid acquitted in two cases

Fazal Sher Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid, and others in two cases registered against them in connection with vandalism and protest at BharaKahu police station.

Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha, while announcing its reserved judgement, acquitted Imran Khan, Qureshi, Rashid, Saifullah Khan Niazi, and Faisal Javed.

The court also acquitted former PTI leader Aamir Mehmood Kyani, Pervaiz Khattak, Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, Khurram Nawaz, and others.

The court had reserved its verdict following the completion of the arguments of defence and prosecution. PTI lawyers Sardar Masroof and Amina Ali appeared before the court.

