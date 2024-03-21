Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 158,997 tonnes of cargo comprising 123,063 tonnes of import cargo and 35,934 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 123,063 comprised of 60,081 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,868 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,114 tonnes of Wheat & 36,000 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 35,934 comprised of 29,655 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,144 tonnes of Cement&3,935 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6909 containers comprising of 4341 containers import and 2568 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1119 of 20’s and 1418 of 40’s loaded while 12 of 20’s and 187 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 851 of 20’s and 240 of 40’s loaded containers while 247 of 20’s and 495 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely Xin Ning Bo, X-Press Salween, Ningbo Express, Ince Anadolu & Xt Prosperity berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Mt Mardan, Seapower II, Oscar 1, Yangze 8 & Blue Phoenix sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Shy, Melody and Umm Bab left the Port on Wednesday.

A cargo volume of 175,963 tonnes, comprising 130,294 tonnes imports cargo and 45,669 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,665 Containers (86 TEUs Imports and 1,579 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, Maersk Kinloss, Trans Spring and Gaschem Leda carrying Containers, Steel coil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1 and EVTL on Wednesday, 20th March, while two more ships, APL Southampton and Patreas with Containers and LPG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 21st March, 2024.

