KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 20, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,731.79 High: 65,968.03 Low: 65,614.94 Net Change: 229.19 Volume (000): 170,678 Value (000): 8,240,682 Makt Cap (000) 2,110,307,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,683.37 NET CH (+) 68.61 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,439.05 NET CH (-) 41.30 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,722.31 NET CH (+) 152.28 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,393.68 NET CH (+) 11.67 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,124.78 NET CH (-) 23.96 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,789.04 NET CH (+) 13.53 ------------------------------------ As on: 20- MARCH -2024 ====================================

