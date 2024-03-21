Markets Print 2024-03-21
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 20, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 20, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,731.79
High: 65,968.03
Low: 65,614.94
Net Change: 229.19
Volume (000): 170,678
Value (000): 8,240,682
Makt Cap (000) 2,110,307,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,683.37
NET CH (+) 68.61
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,439.05
NET CH (-) 41.30
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,722.31
NET CH (+) 152.28
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,393.68
NET CH (+) 11.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,124.78
NET CH (-) 23.96
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,789.04
NET CH (+) 13.53
------------------------------------
As on: 20- MARCH -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments