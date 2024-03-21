AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
Markets Print 2024-03-21

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 20, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 20, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 65,731.79
High:                      65,968.03
Low:                       65,614.94
Net Change:                   229.19
Volume (000):                170,678
Value (000):               8,240,682
Makt Cap (000)         2,110,307,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,683.37
NET CH                     (+) 68.61
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,439.05
NET CH                     (-) 41.30
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,722.31
NET CH                    (+) 152.28
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,393.68
NET CH                     (+) 11.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,124.78
NET CH                     (-) 23.96
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,789.04
NET CH                     (+) 13.53
------------------------------------
As on:               20- MARCH -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

