AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-20

Toshakhana case: NAB granted time to submit report on its investigations

Fazal Sher Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Tuesday, granted time to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the submission of the report regarding the investigation conducted from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case against president Asif Ali Zardari, former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, and others till April 17.

Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case, approved the NAB’s request to grant time for the submission of the investigation report and directed the NAB to submit the report during the next hearing.

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Sharif, Gilani, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the Embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by the Embassy of Libya and gifts from Toshakhana -an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited- in violation of rules and regulations.

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Misbahul Hassan, Zardari’s lawyer Arshad Tabrez, and Deputy Prosecutor Azhar Maqbool appeared before the court.

The NAB deputy prosecutor informed the court that Nawaz Sharif had requested the NAB to include him in the investigation.

After filing of an application, Sharif was included in the investigation and he was investigated, he said.

He further told the court that “now our investigation officers (IOs) are not available to prepare a report in the light of the investigation conducted from Nawaz Sharif. The NAB will present a report on the basis of the investigation conducted as to whether the case against Sharif be prosecuted or not.”

The court approved the NAB’s request and directed the bureau officer to submit its report during the next hearing to be held on April 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari accountability court Toshakhana case Nasir Javed Rana

Comments

200 characters

Toshakhana case: NAB granted time to submit report on its investigations

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

RDA fetches $141m inflows in Feb

Feb C/A posts $128m surplus

IMF-Govt talks conclude

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

APTMA shares ‘policy roadmap’ with minister Jam

Non-submission of comments: PHC attaches salary of FBR chief?

Section 22 (2) of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Act: SC explains how an insured person can avail exception

Jul-Feb ITeS export remittances rise 14.9pc to $1.977bn YoY

Read more stories