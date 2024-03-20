Toshakhana case: NAB granted time to submit report on its investigations

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Tuesday, granted time to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the submission of the report regarding the investigation conducted from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case against president Asif Ali Zardari, former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, and others till April 17.

Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case, approved the NAB’s request to grant time for the submission of the investigation report and directed the NAB to submit the report during the next hearing.

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Sharif, Gilani, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the Embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by the Embassy of Libya and gifts from Toshakhana -an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited- in violation of rules and regulations.

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Misbahul Hassan, Zardari’s lawyer Arshad Tabrez, and Deputy Prosecutor Azhar Maqbool appeared before the court.

The NAB deputy prosecutor informed the court that Nawaz Sharif had requested the NAB to include him in the investigation.

After filing of an application, Sharif was included in the investigation and he was investigated, he said.

He further told the court that “now our investigation officers (IOs) are not available to prepare a report in the light of the investigation conducted from Nawaz Sharif. The NAB will present a report on the basis of the investigation conducted as to whether the case against Sharif be prosecuted or not.”

The court approved the NAB’s request and directed the bureau officer to submit its report during the next hearing to be held on April 17.

