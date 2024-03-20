PARTLY FACETIOUS: The profundity of a notification

“Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) has issued a notification.”

“Oh? I thought as she is now notification enabled, you were no longer referring to her as NMN but UTNM, Under Training as chief minister.”

“For people like you, a notification has been issued stating that capitals be used when referring to chief minister Punjab…”

“Only Punjab, or does that apply to the other four.”

“Well, she ain’t gonna issue a notification on their behalf! But speaking of The Trainer I saw daddy seated next to her chairing a high level meeting…”

“You are so not with it! If either of them is present, it automatically becomes high level. Besides The Trainer has been promised a senate seat…”

“Very well deserved.”

“I agree, he is an educated man, soft-spoken, though he never taught NMN to speak softly, anyway he chooses words carefully…come to think of it he never could teach NMN that too, and his long and unwavering service to NMN merited a reward higher than a mere senate seat or so I thought. I mean, senators are a dime a dozen but federal ministers…”

“In the last Shehbaz Sharif-led government ministers were almost 93 while senators are a mere 7 more and…”

“Yeah, and who knows if the government had 20 instead of 16 months…”

“Shush, anyway daddy’s demotion is heartbreaking – from the Prime Minister three times to a chief minister…and that my friend is not the first news item…”

“In Pakistan today, the revolving door has been replaced by an iron door padlocked with chains and…”

“I reckon all it needs is a missile to bring it down.”

“Or dig a tunnel underneath?”

“That too anyway the notification NMN issued does not refer to her quest to be known for speed like...well like the second time and three time prime ministers of this country nor the media tasked to follow their every movement…”

“The incompetence par excellence of The Samdhi?”

“Let him be, I hear he is still grieving for his demotion. Anyway, when I said she has issued a notification, I was referring to her banning the use of the expression success has many fathers while failure is an orphan.”

“Does she propose the alternative as success has one father while failure is the fitna’s (pest’s) alone.”

“The death of one or both parents is termed an orphan, so any proposed amendment to the use of that word?”

“I guess anyway, who dares to challenge any notification…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

