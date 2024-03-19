AIRLINK 63.56 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.19%)
BOP 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.01%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.88%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.58%)
FFBL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FFL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.04%)
HBL 108.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
HUBC 117.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.47%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
MLCF 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.85%)
OGDC 123.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.2%)
PAEL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.05%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
SNGP 63.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
SSGC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.02%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.05%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.71%)
UNITY 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.09%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,750 Increased By 51.5 (0.77%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 27.4 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,507 Increased By 616.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 21,723 Increased By 187.2 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

New Banksy mural depicting tree foliage appears in north London

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 12:41pm
A view shows a detail of a new mural attributed to the British artist Banksy in north London, Britain, March 18, 2024. Photo: Reuters
A view shows a detail of a new mural attributed to the British artist Banksy in north London, Britain, March 18, 2024. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: A new artwork by British street artist Banksy has appeared in London, using green paint sprayed across the side of a building to mimic the foliage of a real, heavily pruned tree that stands a few metres in front of it.

A photo of the mural was posted on Banksy’s official Instagram account on Monday, where the artist usually claims responsibility for works of art to his more than 12 million followers.

When viewed from certain angles, the green paint lines up with the tree’s bare branches to represent its leaves. The work includes a stencil, typical of Banksy, of a person holding a spraying device, dripping in green paint/

People view a new mural attributed to the British artist Banksy on a wall in north London, Britain, March 18, 2024. Reuters
People view a new mural attributed to the British artist Banksy on a wall in north London, Britain, March 18, 2024. Reuters

Banksy artwork showing drones on a STOP sign stolen in London

The renowned street artist’s latest work sparked interest and excitement across social media platforms, including from lawmaker and former leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, who represents the area of north London where the art appeared.

“Banksy has come to Islington! What wonderful artwork, proving there is hope for our natural world everywhere,” Corbyn said in a post on X.

In December, artwork by Banksy showing three grey drones across a ‘STOP’ traffic sign in south London was removed by an unidentified man in broad daylight as passersby looked on. Police later made arrests.

Banksy is ‘Robbie’ - artist reveals first name in 2003 interview

That fate looks unlikely for his latest piece, which stretches beyond the height of the fully grown tree and across several floors of a large building.

London Banksy

Comments

200 characters

New Banksy mural depicting tree foliage appears in north London

Coal shortage period: Chinese may be allowed to declare OFME

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginal ground against US dollar

RDA inflow falls marginally, clocks in at $141mn in February

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Bitcoin slides 5% as profit-taking sweeps crypto

YoY: Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps, generation dips in February

Afghan refugee found guilty of Pakistani immigrant murder, convicted in New Mexico Muslim killings case

Bangladesh, Pakistan and India bottom in air quality rankings in 2023, data shows

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

Read more stories