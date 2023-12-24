BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
Banksy artwork showing drones on a STOP sign stolen in London

Reuters Published 24 Dec, 2023 02:35am
Photo: Instagram @banksy
Photo: Instagram @banksy

LONDON: The latest artwork by British street artist Banksy showing three drones plastered across a ‘STOP’ traffic sign in south London was removed by an unidentified man shortly after it was unveiled by its creator on Friday.

Pictures and videos posted online showed the man, with assistance from another person, using pliers to break the sign off its post and run off with it as passersby looked on.

Banksy posted a picture of the artwork on his website as well as on Instagram, where he has more than 12 million followers. It was not clear if its removal was part of the stunt.

Banksy is ‘Robbie’ - artist reveals first name in 2003 interview

The red STOP sign had grey drone-like aircraft flying diagonally across it.

Banksy usually provides confirmation of his work on social media, but gives few other details. The new artwork was revealed at a time of heated discourse over the Israel-Palestine conflict, with world leaders divided over a decision to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

After days of wrangling to avert a threatened US veto, the Security Council on Friday passed a resolution urging steps to allow “safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access” to Gaza and “conditions for a sustainable cessation” of fighting.

UN urges more Gaza aid, UN chief says Israel creating distribution ‘obstacles’

The U.S. and Israel have opposed a ceasefire, believing it would only benefit Hamas. Washington instead supports pauses in fighting to protect civilians and free hostages taken by Hamas.

