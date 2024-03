WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will host his Philippines counterpart Ferdinand Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on April 11 for the first three-way summit with the Asia-Pacific allies, the White House said Monday.

Biden, Netanyahu hold first call in over a month: White House

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders would push a “shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific” – a key concern as regional tensions rise with China.