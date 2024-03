HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower Tuesday as traders gear up for a Federal Reserve interest rate decision this week, hoping for guidance on its plans for interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.65 percent, or 109.05 points, to 16,628.07.

Hong Kong shares open higher

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.23 percent, or 6.95 points, to 3,077.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.25 percent, or 4.46 points, to 1,798.98.