AIRLINK 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.89%)
BOP 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.41%)
DFML 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
DGKC 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-3.03%)
FCCL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.64%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.54%)
HBL 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 117.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
MLCF 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.87%)
OGDC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.16%)
PAEL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.65%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
SNGP 63.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.45%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.02%)
TPLP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.86%)
TRG 71.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.64%)
UNITY 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.4 (0.78%)
BR30 22,640 Increased By 21.9 (0.1%)
KSE100 65,516 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 195.9 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea’s Kim oversees ‘super-large’ rocket launcher drills

AFP Published 19 Mar, 2024 11:43am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw firing drills involving “newly-equipped super-large” multiple rocket launchers, state media said Tuesday, a day after Seoul said Pyongyang had fired several short-range ballistic missiles.

The United States and South Korea wrapped up one of their major annual joint military exercises last week, prompting angry retorts and live-fire drills from nuclear-armed Pyongyang, which condemns all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion.

Seoul’s military said Monday it had detected the launch of “multiple short-range ballistic missiles” by the North, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the South Korean capital for talks.

The super-large multiple rocket launcher, referred to as KN-25 by the Seoul-Washington military, is a short-range ballistic missile, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

The North has claimed the weapon has the capability to be equipped with a tactical nuclear warhead.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim guided the drills on Monday that tested the “real war capabilities” of 600 millimetre multiple rocket launchers as he stressed the importance of “war preparations”.

The drills also involved simulating an aerial explosion of a shell from the super-large multiple rocket launcher at a predetermined altitude above the target, KNCA said.

Kim said the multiple rocket launcher would help the North “block and suppress the possiblity of war with the constant perfect preparedness to collapse the capital of the enemy”, according to the report.

During the drills, North Korean artillerymen “demonstrated their excellent crack-shot artillery marksmanship and prompt and thorough combat readiness,” it added.

“Massive shells of super-large multiple rocket launchers, which were fired from the sharp gun barrels like lava, flew to the target with the flame of annihilating the enemy,” it said.

More drills

State media images showed Kim, wearing his customary black leather jacket, watching the drills with his generals and celebrating their apparent success with a raised fist.

Pyongyang this month warned that Seoul and Washington would pay a “dear price” over their military exercises, and later announced that Kim had guided an artillery unit it says was capable of striking the South Korean capital.

Kim last week also oversaw paratroop drills aimed at showing his soldiers’ ability to occupy an “enemy region at a stroke”, according to state media.

Monday’s ballistic missile test was the North’s second this year, after Pyongyang launched one tipped with a manoeuvrable hypersonic warhead on January 14.

So far this year, the nuclear-armed North has declared South Korea its “principal enemy”, jettisoned agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and threatened war over “even 0.001 mm” of territorial infringement.

Seoul is one of Washington’s key regional allies, and the United States has stationed about 27,000 American soldiers in the South to help protect it against Pyongyang.

Last week’s Washington-Seoul drills included “clearing operations” inside North Korea’s “key facilities” in case of an attack by Pyongyang, according to Seoul’s military.

south korea United States Pyongyang US Secretary of State Antony Blinken North Korean leader Kim Jong Un drills

Comments

200 characters

North Korea’s Kim oversees ‘super-large’ rocket launcher drills

Coal shortage period: Chinese may be allowed to declare OFME

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginal ground against US dollar

RDA inflow falls marginally, clocks in at $141mn in February

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Bitcoin slides 5% as profit-taking sweeps crypto

YoY: Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps, generation dips in February

Afghan refugee found guilty of Pakistani immigrant murder, convicted in New Mexico Muslim killings case

Bangladesh, Pakistan and India bottom in air quality rankings in 2023, data shows

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

Read more stories