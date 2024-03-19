AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
DFML 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
DGKC 66.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.9%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.92%)
FFBL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.34%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
HBL 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.79%)
OGDC 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
SSGC 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.13%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.24%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.61%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.31%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,751 Increased By 52.9 (0.79%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 28.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 612.1 (0.94%)
KSE30 21,721 Increased By 185.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil stays near-four month high but Russia export uptick weighs

Reuters Published March 19, 2024 Updated March 19, 2024 04:35pm

LONDON: Oil prices were largely steady on Tuesday near four-month highs after breaking above range-bound trading last week, but the prospect of rising exports from Russia weighed amid Ukrainian attacks on refineries.

The Brent crude oil futures contract for May delivery was down 15 cents to $86.74 a barrel at 0946 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices were down 9 cents to $82.07.

The WTI April contract, with expires on Wednesday, was down 9 cents to $82.63.

Both benchmarks hit highs last seen in November in the previous session, buoyed by lower crude exports from Saudi Arabia and Iraq, and signs of stronger demand and economic growth in China and the United States.

“Oil demand data surprising on the positive side and the extension of the voluntary OPEC+ cuts until the end of June have supported prices,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Russian oil exports from its western ports revised up 10% in March amid refinery outage

“Brent will likely trade in a $80-90 per barrel range this year, with an end-June forecast of $86 per barrel.”

In Russia, exports are rising after Ukrainian drone attacks on the country’s oil infrastructure, pressuring prices.

“Attacks will likely reduce Russian crude runs by up to 300,000 barrels per day, in addition to scheduled maintenance closures”, JP Morgan analysts wrote in a note.

“Lower primary runs, however, would lead to higher crude oil exports”, they added.

Russia will increase oil exports through its western ports in March by almost 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) against a monthly plan for 2.15 million bpd.

Prices were also weighed down by uncertainty about how U.S. interest rates would pan out ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting.

“The market may be in consolidation mode awaiting signals on rate cuts from this week’s FOMC meeting,” said DBS Bank energy sector team lead Suvro Sarkar in an email.

“Oil prices are already up quite a bit over the last two weeks, factoring in higher geopolitical risk premium after the attacks on Russian refineries”.

Oil prices Russian crude oil global economic WTI crude oil Global jet fuel

Comments

200 characters

Oil stays near-four month high but Russia export uptick weighs

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Fighting halted on Afghanistan-Pakistan border: Taliban govt

RDA inflow falls marginally, clocks in at $141mn in February

Court acquits Nawaz Sharif’s sons in NAB cases

Antony Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt to discuss Gaza ceasefire: spokesman

Bitcoin slides 5%, while altcoins sparkle

YoY: Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps, generation dips in February

Afghan refugee found guilty of Pakistani immigrant murder, convicted in New Mexico Muslim killings case

Chashma Sugar Mills to set up ethanol manufacturing facility

Bangladesh, Pakistan and India bottom in air quality rankings in 2023, data shows

Read more stories