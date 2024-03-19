Blome calls on Zaradri

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador Donald Blome met on Monday with President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss a broad range of issues important to the bilateral relationship, including US support for continued economic reforms, human rights, and regional security.

According to a statement issued by Acting US Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery stated that Ambassador Blome highlighted the importance of the two countries’ shared interests and the many opportunities to advance our shared goals, including through high level dialogues and the Green Alliance framework.

He said that the ambassador conveyed his condolences for the loss of Pakistani soldiers in the recent terrorist attack in Waziristan and assured the president the United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

