KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 18, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,890.51 High: 65,148.36 Low: 64,811.92 Net Change: 74.04 Volume (000): 91,772 Value (000): 4,467,305 Makt Cap (000) 2,089,511,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,440.97 NET CH (-) 119.92 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,518.93 NET CH (-) 55.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,422.34 NET CH (+) 28.73 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,417.29 NET CH (+) 100.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,104.89 NET CH (-) 11.33 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,752.67 NET CH (+) 1.90 ------------------------------------ As on: 18- MARCH -2024 ====================================

