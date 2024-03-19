AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-19

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 18, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 18, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 64,890.51
High:                      65,148.36
Low:                       64,811.92
Net Change:                    74.04
Volume (000):                 91,772
Value (000):               4,467,305
Makt Cap (000)         2,089,511,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,440.97
NET CH                    (-) 119.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,518.93
NET CH                     (-) 55.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,422.34
NET CH                     (+) 28.73
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,417.29
NET CH                    (+) 100.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,104.89
NET CH                     (-) 11.33
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,752.67
NET CH                      (+) 1.90
------------------------------------
As on:               18- MARCH -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 22pc

Three-month Punjab budget: govt presents proposals

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Power consumers: President confirms FTO’s decision

Read more stories