Markets Print 2024-03-19
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 18, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 18, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 64,890.51
High: 65,148.36
Low: 64,811.92
Net Change: 74.04
Volume (000): 91,772
Value (000): 4,467,305
Makt Cap (000) 2,089,511,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,440.97
NET CH (-) 119.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,518.93
NET CH (-) 55.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,422.34
NET CH (+) 28.73
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,417.29
NET CH (+) 100.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,104.89
NET CH (-) 11.33
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,752.67
NET CH (+) 1.90
------------------------------------
As on: 18- MARCH -2024
====================================
