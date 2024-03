The Russian rouble opened slightly firmer against the US dollar and the euro on Monday, a day after President Vladimir Putin won a record post-Soviet landslide in Russia’s election on Sunday, cementing his already tight grip on power.

Russian rouble steady vs dollar at start of presidential election

By 0415 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 92.83 and gained 0.2% to trade at 100.96 versus the euro.

It firmed 0.2% against the yuan to 12.85.