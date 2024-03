SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari submitted nomination paper for National Assembly seat NA-207 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

The seat NA-207 fell vacant after her father Asif Ali Zardari elected as the President of Pakistan.

Aseefa Bhutto submitted her nomination form to the returning officer Sher Ali Jamali. Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and a team of lawyers was accompanied with Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.