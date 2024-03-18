Body of Pakistani killed in Germany to arrive today

ISLAMABAD: The body of a Pakistan man killed in knife attack in Germany will be airlifted to Karachi for burial today (Monday).

The mortal remains of the Pakistani national will be airlifted from the Ulm city, family sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, Pakistani consul general in Frankfurt Ali Zahid has expressed sorrow with the deceased family and assured them all kind of assistance.

In a horrific incident, Pakistan man was killed and his wife and daughter sustained injuries in knife attack in Germany on Thursday.

As per details, the incident occurred in Ulm city of Germany where a mentally ill German entered the house of a Pakistani-born family and stabbed Fahimuddin, 58, with a knife.

However, the wife and 13-year-old daughter of Faheem sustained serious injuries, whereas his two daughters saved their lives after hiding from the psychotic attacker.

Moreover, the police arrived at the site of incident and shot the attacker dead. The dead body and injured were moved to a nearby hospital.