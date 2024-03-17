Provinces’ share in NFC award can’t be decreased: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that provinces’ share in the next NFC award can only be increased and not decreased as per the constitution.

This he said while speaking to the media at the Election Commission of Pakistan where he went to submit nomination papers of PPP candidates for the Senate Election being held on April 2, 2024.

When asked about the IMF’s condition to reduce the provinces’ share in the upcoming NFC (National Finance Commission) Award, Murad Ali Shah said that he has heard about it too. However, he added that the federal government has reportedly informed the IMF that the matters constitutionally settled between the federal and provincial governments cannot be negotiated or discussed.

Construction of 250,000 houses: CM seeks $400m from ADB

The chief minister said that the 10th NFC award was announced before the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment. “After the 18th amendment provinces have been given more responsibilities; therefore the upcoming NFC Award should be made accordingly,” he said and added the federal government has its own point of view, but these issues would be discussed at the NFC forum.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has submitted the nomination papers of nine candidates for the general seats, three each for women and technocrats, and two for minorities. He expressed hope that his party would win almost all the seats. He added that the PPP would release the final list of its candidates after the scrutiny of the nomination papers on Monday.

To a question, Murad Shah said that the PPP was a rich party in terms of loyal workers and among them the party leadership has selected candidates for senate election, while the PTI lacks such loyalty in its ranks. He added that PTI was not thinking about the country but for their leader which was why they were writing letters to the IMF and others against the sovereignty of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024