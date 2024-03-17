Pakistan’s resolution in UN to combat Islamophobia adopted

ISLAMABAD: Marking a significant milestone in the global fight against discrimination towards Muslims, the United Nations (UN) Saturday unanimously passed Pakistan’s resolution to combat Islamophobia by 113 votes.

There were no votes against the resolution. India and other 43 countries abstained from voting process.

The resolution called for concerted efforts to end violence against Muslims in response to Islamophobia. Additionally, it requests the UN Secretary-General to appoint a special envoy to address Islamophobia.

Emphasizing the urgent need for action against Islamophobia, the resolution underscores the importance of measures within the UN framework. The resolution was presented by Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram.