US, Pakistan vow to boost parliamentary cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States vowed to strengthen bilateral relation based on principles of mutual respect and trust.

United States Ambassador Donald Blome and Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq vowed this in a meeting in the Speaker’s office in Parliament on Saturday.

United States Ambassador Blome called on the Speaker National Assembly at the Parliament House.

The meeting focused on a broad spectrum of issues concerning mutual interests.

US envoy, PM discuss private sector-led growth

Speaker Sadiq and US Ambassador Blome discussed strengthening bilateral relations and parliamentary cooperation for mutual gains.

During the meeting, Speaker Sadiq reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States, based on principles of mutual respect and trust. He highlighted that Pakistan’s relations with the United States constitute an important element of its foreign policy.

Emphasizing the importance of parliamentary cooperation, Speaker Sadiq stressed the need of regular visits and interactions between members of parliaments from both countries to further strengthen the relationship.

Ambassador Blome congratulated Speaker Sadiq on his re-election as Speaker. He underscored the significance of collective efforts to promote regional and international peace and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024