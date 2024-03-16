US envoy, PM discuss private sector-led growth

ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed a broad range of bilateral issues, including partnering with the government of Pakistan on regional security, US support for continued economic reforms with and through the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to a statement of the Acting US Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery, during the meeting issues such as trade and investment, education, climate change, and private sector-led economic growth were also discussed.

The spokesperson said that Ambassador Blome expressed US support for Pakistan’s democracy and the key role of an independent press.

“The ambassador and Prime Minister also discussed how both countries can work together to accelerate projects addressing climate change under the US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework,” the spokesperson stated.

