AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-16

US envoy, PM discuss private sector-led growth

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed a broad range of bilateral issues, including partnering with the government of Pakistan on regional security, US support for continued economic reforms with and through the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to a statement of the Acting US Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery, during the meeting issues such as trade and investment, education, climate change, and private sector-led economic growth were also discussed.

The spokesperson said that Ambassador Blome expressed US support for Pakistan’s democracy and the key role of an independent press.

US says supports Pakistan to break free from vicious cycle of debts

“The ambassador and Prime Minister also discussed how both countries can work together to accelerate projects addressing climate change under the US-Pakistan Green Alliance framework,” the spokesperson stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF US envoy private sector Economic growth Pakistan US relations Donald Blome PM Shehbaz Sharif IMF and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

US envoy, PM discuss private sector-led growth

Talks with IMF going on positively: Tarar

Important reform priorities of govt: Aurangzeb speaks to EU ambassador

Extending lifespan of 7 ordinances: Legislating in a hurry?

RfPs of RE projects sans benchmark tariff: Nepra allows KEL to conduct bidding

Two power plants: PD shares with PC issues hindering sell-off process

Nepra approves multi-year tariffs for three Discos

Airports’ outsourcing: Bid submission timeline extended till May 15th

No IAEA delegation visiting Pakistan: FO

FBR’s applications rejected: IHC asserts its jurisdiction

Read more stories