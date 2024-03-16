AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 15, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 16 Mar, 2024 09:07am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces HSD’s by Rs1.77 per litre

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz, key cabinet members visit GHQ

Read here for details.

  • FBR, Karandaaz sign pact to work on digitisation of tax system

Read here for details.

  • Govt focusing on macroeconomic reforms to stabilise economy: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Monetary Policy Committee to meet on Monday: SBP

Read here for details.

  • NA passes resolution seeking extension for 7 ordinances

Read here for details.

  • Abdul Qayoom appointed CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

Read here for details.

  • Two power plants: PD shares with PC issues hindering sell-off process

Read here for details.

