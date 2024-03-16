Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces HSD’s by Rs1.77 per litre

PM Shehbaz, key cabinet members visit GHQ

FBR, Karandaaz sign pact to work on digitisation of tax system

Govt focusing on macroeconomic reforms to stabilise economy: PM Shehbaz

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on Monday: SBP

NA passes resolution seeking extension for 7 ordinances

Abdul Qayoom appointed CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

Two power plants: PD shares with PC issues hindering sell-off process

