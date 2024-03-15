PM Shehbaz, key cabinet members visit GHQ

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by key members of the cabinet, visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Friday, where they engaged in discussions with the military leadership on matters of national security, regional stability, and military preparedness, a statement from the military’s media wing said.

The prime minister was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, and was presented guard of honour. Floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada was laid by the premier, to pay tribute to the martyrs, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Govt focusing on macro-economic reforms to stabilise economy: PM Shehbaz

During the visit, the prime minister and his cabinet were briefed on the current security environment, threat spectrum, response to the security threats, and ongoing counter terrorism operations, it added.

PM Shehbaz and the cabinet members appreciated the “professionalism, operational readiness, and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and commended the dedication of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace and stability”.

The prime minister assured that the government shall provide all the resources required for ensuring operational readiness of the Armed Forces, ISPR said.

“Pakistan is destined to rise and the role of the Armed Forces in ensuring peaceful rise of Pakistan cannot be over-emphasised,” the statement quoted PM Shehbaz as saying.

Success of Balochistan is success of Pakistan, says COAS Munir

Later, COAS thanked the prime minister for the visit and reposing confidence in the Army. He affirmed that Pakistan Army would continue to measure up to the nation’s expectations and resolutely support the government in addressing the security challenges facing Pakistan.

According to ISPR, the visit concluded with civilian and military leadership reiterating their commitment to upholding national interests and working together for a prosperous and secure Pakistan.