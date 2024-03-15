Abdul Qayoom appointed CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) has appointed Abdul Qayoom as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company in place of Jahangir Piracha.

EPCL, a subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“This is to inform you that the Board of EPCL has approved the appointment of Abdul Qayoom as the CEO of the company with effect from April 01, 2024 for the remainder of the term which will expire on the date of the next Board elections i.e. April 23, 2026,” read the notice.

The company said that as per its disclosure made by the company on March 08, 2024, the existing CEO, Jahangir Piracha, has resigned from the position and shall continue to perform his duties till March 31, 2024, after which Qayoom will take the role as the new CEO.

Earlier, EPCL shared that Piracha had opted for early retirement and submitted his resignation.

“This is to inform you that Jahangir Piracha, CEO of EPCL, has opted for early retirement and consequently submitted his resignation,” read the notice, back then.

EPCL, incorporated in Pakistan in 1997, is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), caustic soda, Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), and related products.

The company also has a captive power plant and water recycling plant in its integrated chemical complex. The surplus power produced by the company is also supplied to Engro Fertilizers Limited.