Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces HSD’s by Rs1.77 per litre

  • Revised prices to take effect from March 16
BR Web Desk Published March 15, 2024 Updated March 15, 2024 11:34pm

The government on Friday kept the petrol price unchanged for the next fortnight and reduced the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs1.77 per litre.

For the next 15 days, the petrol price will remain same at Rs279.75 per litre, while HSD will now be sold at Rs285.56 per litre.

The revised prices to take effect from March 16.

Earlier, Business Recorder had reported that the government might keep the ex-depot prices of petroleum products unchanged with effect from March 16-31 due to the holy month of Ramazan.

In the previous review, the then caretaker government had kept the diesel price unchanged, but increased the petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre.

