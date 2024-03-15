AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
NA passes resolution seeking extension for 7 ordinances

BR Web Desk Published 15 Mar, 2024 02:59pm

The National Assembly (NA) passed on Friday a resolution seeking extension for seven ordinances.

These ordinances were tabled by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar. However, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC)-led opposition in the lower house of the parliament protested against them.

National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub accused the government of doing a “mis-shift in the law” by changing words.

Ayub said first the lawmakers must see what the ordinances were.

The ordinances are as follows:

  • Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Amendment Ordinance 2023
  • Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Amendment Ordinance 2023
  • Pakistan Postal Services Management Board Amendment Ordinance 2023
  • National Highway Authority Amendment Ordinance 2023
  • Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance 2023
  • Privatization Commission Amendment Ordinance 2023
  • Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Ordinance 2023.

Meanwhile, the NA also passed a resolution categorically condemning Israeli war on Palestinians. It called upon the federal government to play a more proactive role in pushing the international community to enforce a ceasefire in Gaza.

PPP leader Shazia Marri moved the resolution which denounced continued Israeli aggression which has led to the loss of over 30,000 lives of Palestinians since October last year.

National Assembly ordinances

