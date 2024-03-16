Important reform priorities of govt: Aurangzeb speaks to EU ambassador

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division, said a press release issued on Friday.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the Ambassador of the EU and appreciated the longstanding bilateral relations and development cooperation between EU and Pakistan.

He thanked the Ambassador for the EU’s ongoing support in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

Muhammad Aurangzeb takes over as finance minister as speculation ends

Dr Riina Kionka congratulated the Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue on his recent appointment to office and looked forward to collaborating with the new government. The finance minister apprised the EU ambassador about the important reform priorities of the government.

The finance minister also shared possible areas of mutual collaboration including digitization, export competitiveness, livestock and dairy production. The ambassador acknowledged the economic agenda of the government and assured the finance minister of the EU’s continued support to Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024