CDWP approves Rs7.87bn uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved two development projects with a cost of Rs7.87 billion after a detailed discussion.

The meeting of the CDWP presided over by the Planning Commission Deputy Chairman, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, approved the revised energy sector project namely, “construction of 220kV Transmission Line (28km) along with 2nd Circuit Stringing of 132kV Transmission Line from Jiwani to Gwadar (94km)” amounting to Rs4,540.010 million. The project is proposed to be financed through the PSDP.

The meeting was informed that the main objective of the power sector is to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers of all categories and to improve the commercial viability of the power sector as a whole.

The meeting was further informed that the QESCO vision is to provide and maintain fault-free high-voltage system with minimum possible losses and expenditure. The proposed project involves the construction of the grid stations.

The proposed scope of associated work is 132kV (AIS) grid station Jiwani. A 132-kV Line Bay facing Jiwani–Gwadar Circuit. 132kV (AIS) grid station Gwadar (old) one 132-kV Line Bay facing Gwadar (old) – Jiwani Circuit. Transmission Line: 1. 220/132kV Transmission Line from GABD to Jiwani (zero Point) (30 KM) (NTDC Portion) Construction of 2nd Circuit Stringing of existing 132 kV SDT Jiwani – Gwadar (old) Transmission Line (94KM) (QESCO Portion).

The CDWP also approved a project related to the Physical Planning and Housing sector presented namely, “Gravity Based Safe Drinking Water Supply System in Havelian Abbottabad Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa” worth Rs3,336.20 million after a detailed discussion.

The sponsoring agency of the project is the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the financing mode of the project is KP share of Rs1,296.20 million where the KOICA share (Grant in Aid): USD 12.00 million.

The scope of the project includes; (i) land acquisition, construction of approach roads, utilities such as water supply, electricity etc; (ii) design of water supply system; (iii) construction of water supply system;(iv)provision of equipment for operation of water treatment plant;(v)capacity building for the personnel of water supply system; and (vi) Strengthening of research and policymaking capacity on water supply system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024