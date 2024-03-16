AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
DRAP recalls drug

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has recalled drug product; Barpon 100mg/5mL Suspension Batch number 202 manufactured by M/s JASM Pharmaceutical, Risalpur Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) as the product was declared substandard by Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Karachi.

In a recall alert issued here on Friday, the DRAP said that Federal Government Analyst, CDL Karachi vide test report No KQ-11-23-000155 dated 12-12-2023 has declared the subject mentioned product namely, Barpon 100mg/5mL Batch No 202 as of substandard quality. The DRAP said, therefore, all the concerned quarters are directed to stop using the product with immediate effect.

Barpon Infusion contains Ibuprofen, a medicine used to treat mild to moderate pain and fever (high temperature). Administration of substandard products may lead to complications, as well as an increased risk of failure of therapy. The age-profile of patients is important and young patients especially are at risk.

The manufacturer has been directed to immediately recall the defective batch of above-mentioned product from the market. All pharmacists and chemists working at distributions and pharmacies are hereby advised to immediately check their stocks and stop supplying this batch of product. The remaining stock should be quarantined and returned to the supplier/company. The regulatory field force of DRAP and provincial health departments are also informed regarding the matter and are directed to increase surveillance in the market to ensure the effective recall of defective products(s).

Distributors and pharmacies are advised to be vigilant and report any suspected batch of the product(s) in the supply chain to the DRAP using the online form, or through phone at +92 51 910 73 17, or by Email at [email protected]. The regulatory field force of all federating units of DRAP, provincial health departments, and other relevant state departments also increased the surveillance in the market to ensure the effective recall of defective products.

Distributors and pharmacies are advised to be vigilant and report any suspected batch of the product(s) in the supply chain to the DRAP using the online form, or through phone at +92 51 910 73 17, or by Email at [email protected].

Regulatory field force of all federating units (DRAP, provincial health departments, and States) has also increased the surveillance in the market to ensure the effective recall of defective product(s).

The DRAP has urged healthcare professionals to enhance vigilance within the supply chains of institutions/pharmacies/healthcare facilities likely to be affected by this defective batch of the product.

