PM launches spring tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the nation to participate in tree plantation drive for the future of the country.

Speaking after planting a tree to launch the spring tree plantation campaign, the premier said that the entire nation should make an effort to protect the country and provide a healthy environment so that Pakistan is safe from all types of environmental pollution and hazards.

He said it is important to be aware, that the forest cover in the country is only five percent, and the target of plantation will be doubled this year.

The premier said that according to the Global Environmental Risk Index report, Pakistan is the fifth country in the world most vulnerable to climate risks.

He said that between 1999 and 2018, 10,000 precious lives were lost due to climate change and billions of dollars were lost to our economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024