AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares muted but set for weekly gains

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 02:41pm

European shares were subdued on Friday, with strength in the telecommunications sector offset by a sell-off in global equities following hotter-than-expected US inflation figures, which dampened June rate-cut bets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat, as of 8:16 GMT but was set for its eighth consecutive weekly gain.

Thursday’s robust US producer price data tempered expectations of a June interest rate cut.

Rate-sensitive real estate index led the losses with a 1.2% decline.

In corporate updates, Swisscom shares gained 2.6% after the telecom company said it will buy Vodafone Italia for 8 billion euros ($8.70 billion) and merge the business with its Italian subsidiary Fastweb.

European shares ease from record high

Vodafone shares surged 4.1%, with the broader telecommunications index leading sectoral gains, rising 0.8%.

Shares in Vonovia dropped 5.5% after Germany’s largest landlord reported its largest-ever loss in 2023, due to further writedowns on the values of its properties.

Later in the day, investors will be looking out for Italy’s February consumer prices data, as well as US industrial production data for February.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares muted but set for weekly gains

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Hamas presents ceasefire proposal detailing exchange of hostages, prisoners

Aid supply ship from Cyprus reaches Gaza coast

NA passes resolution seeking extension for 7 ordinances

Oil prices set to end week about 4% higher

Volatile bitcoin falls from record high as crypto frenzy hits pause

Abdul Qayoom appointed CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited

Japan suspends Fukushima water release after quake as precaution

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Read more stories