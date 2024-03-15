AIRLINK 62.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.24%)
Russian rouble steady vs dollar at start of presidential election

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 01:40pm

MOSCOW: The rouble was stable against the dollar on Friday as Russians began casting their ballots in a March 15-17 presidential election which incumbent Vladimir Putin is expected to easily win.

At 0753 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 91.69 and steady at 99.78 versus the euro.

It lost 0.2% against the yuan to trade at 12.72.

“We still believe that in the near term the rouble has more chances to rise rather than fall,” Alor Broker’s Alexei Antonov said.

“As early as next week, the Russian currency should start to receive support from a slight increase in the sale of FX revenue due to the approaching tax payment period.”

Russian rouble strengthens vs dollar, buoyed by oil prices

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.4% at $85.11 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were unchanged.

The dollar-denominated RTS index stood at 1,133.19 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was at 3,297.38 points.

