AIRLINK 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.56%)
DFML 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
DGKC 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
FFBL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.9%)
MLCF 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.97%)
OGDC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.07%)
PAEL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.07%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
PPL 112.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.73%)
PRL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
PTC 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.06%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.99%)
SNGP 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.17%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
TPLP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
TRG 69.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.91%)
UNITY 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,706 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 22,719 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.38%)
KSE100 64,987 Decreased By -77 (-0.12%)
KSE30 21,609 Decreased By -102.8 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Merchant vessel struck by missile west of Yemen’s al Hudaydah

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 10:16am

CAIRO: A merchant vessel reported it had been hit by a missile and sustained damage 76 nautical miles west of Yemen’s al Hudaydah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation said on Friday.

“The vessel has sustained some damage. The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call,” the UKMTO said in an advisory note.

Yemen’s Houthis fired missile in Gulf of Aden, no damage reported, US says

UKMTO said another ship, 50 nautical miles (93 km) southwest of al Hudaydah, Yemen, reported missiles flying over head and exploding in the distance.

“The Master reported two missiles flying over the vessel and heard two loud blasts in the distance.

The vessel reported no damage and that the crew are reported safe.

The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call,“ it said. Late on Thursday, the US military said that Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden and two missiles toward the Red Sea, but there were no injuries or damage reported to US or coalition ships.

The US military’s Central Command said it destroyed nine anti-ship missiles and two drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Houthi have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

US-led coalition shoots down 15 Yemen rebel drones: CENTCOM

Their Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread and destabilise the wider Middle East.

The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response.

United States Yemen MENA United Kingdom Gaza Yemen's Houthi merchant vessel Gulf of Aden Gaza war US military’s Central Command UKMTO Hudaydah

Comments

200 characters

Merchant vessel struck by missile west of Yemen’s al Hudaydah

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories