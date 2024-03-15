Merchant vessel struck by missile west of Yemen’s al Hudaydah

CAIRO: A merchant vessel reported it had been hit by a missile and sustained damage 76 nautical miles west of Yemen’s al Hudaydah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation said on Friday.

“The vessel has sustained some damage. The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call,” the UKMTO said in an advisory note.

UKMTO said another ship, 50 nautical miles (93 km) southwest of al Hudaydah, Yemen, reported missiles flying over head and exploding in the distance.

“The Master reported two missiles flying over the vessel and heard two loud blasts in the distance.

The vessel reported no damage and that the crew are reported safe.

The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call,“ it said. Late on Thursday, the US military said that Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden and two missiles toward the Red Sea, but there were no injuries or damage reported to US or coalition ships.

The US military’s Central Command said it destroyed nine anti-ship missiles and two drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Houthi have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Their Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread and destabilise the wider Middle East.

The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response.