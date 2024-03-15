15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has said that in the present circumstances of the economy, 15 to 20 institutions must be privatised immediately.

He added that loss-making institutions were like termites for the economy as it was the national capital and exchequer which was being wasted every year for which there was no solution or cure.

Federal Minister Khan indicated that the deficit of the PIA for the last five years was 500 billion rupees which had no justification.

Privatisation minister Aleem assumes charge

He expressed these views outside the Parliament on Thursday, after casting his vote for Senate.

Khan said that the privatisation of loss-making institutions was not a matter of convincing anyone, “but it is a question of the survival of our country’s economy and a decision must be made including Steel Mill.”

In response to a question related to investment, the federal minister said that Pakistan had great opportunities to attract local and foreign investors, which should be utilised at all costs.

While discussing the country’s political situation, Federal Minister Khan welcomed the meeting of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that “we have a lot of time for politics which we can do in the next five, 10 years, but the current five-year tenure is most important to solve the country’s problems because if this time is lost then we will have very few options.”

Khan said that cars were allocated for him as minister from both departments which he did not avail. Similarly, he will not be taking other government benefits including salary and also bear the expenses of meetings and guests in his office from his own pocket.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024