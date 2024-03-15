AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-15

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has said that in the present circumstances of the economy, 15 to 20 institutions must be privatised immediately.

He added that loss-making institutions were like termites for the economy as it was the national capital and exchequer which was being wasted every year for which there was no solution or cure.

Federal Minister Khan indicated that the deficit of the PIA for the last five years was 500 billion rupees which had no justification.

Privatisation minister Aleem assumes charge

He expressed these views outside the Parliament on Thursday, after casting his vote for Senate.

Khan said that the privatisation of loss-making institutions was not a matter of convincing anyone, “but it is a question of the survival of our country’s economy and a decision must be made including Steel Mill.”

In response to a question related to investment, the federal minister said that Pakistan had great opportunities to attract local and foreign investors, which should be utilised at all costs.

While discussing the country’s political situation, Federal Minister Khan welcomed the meeting of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that “we have a lot of time for politics which we can do in the next five, 10 years, but the current five-year tenure is most important to solve the country’s problems because if this time is lost then we will have very few options.”

Khan said that cars were allocated for him as minister from both departments which he did not avail. Similarly, he will not be taking other government benefits including salary and also bear the expenses of meetings and guests in his office from his own pocket.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIA Pakistan Economy SENATE Abdul Aleem Khan parliament privatisation Pakistan Steel Mills institutions

Comments

200 characters

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PM withdraws notification of new IRSA chairman

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories